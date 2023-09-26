Cryptocurrency market maker Keyrock obtains regulatory approval from VQF

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency market maker Keyrock has obtained regulatory approval from the Swiss Financial Services Standards Association (VQF) and plans to expand its fiat currency deposit and withdrawal services through its over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform. Keyrock CEO Kevin de Patoul stated that the company's focus remains on ensuring the compliance and trust of its services. In addition to the existing US dollar and euro currency pairs, Keyrock plans to support the British pound and more than 10 other currencies. VQF is a self-regulatory organization recognized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Foresight News previously reported that in October 2022, Keyrock completed a $72 million Series B funding round led by Ripple, with participation from investors including Six Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures.

View full text