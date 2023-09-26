copy link
Circle and Stellar to Launch EURC Stablecoin on Stellar Network
2023-09-26 10:13
According to Foresight News, Circle and Stellar announced at the annual Meridian 2023 conference that they will launch a euro-pegged stablecoin, EURC, on the Stellar network. This collaboration aims to provide users with a stable digital currency option tied to the value of the euro.
