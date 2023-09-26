Shiba Inu's BONE Token Rallies 7% as Minting Nears Completion

According to CoinGecko, the price of BONE, the native token of decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, has significantly increased in the past 24 hours. The asset is currently trading at approximately $0.85, a 7.2% jump compared to yesterday's figures. This price increase comes shortly after the Shiba Inu team announced that minting BONE is 'almost completed.' Minting the remaining supply of the asset is a crucial step in renouncing its contract. Once the process is finalized, the unit behind the popular memecoin Shiba Inu will relinquish control and ownership of the token. Recently, the team launched the 'dummy' asset Calcium (CAL) to aid in the minting and renouncing of BONE. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya warned investors against trading services with the memecoin, as it will have no future value. Dhairya stated that there is no liquidity for the Calcium token and claims of large losses are FUD. He urged investors to consider any sales of the token as a scam.

View full text