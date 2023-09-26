Shiba Inu Strategist Unveils Details of Upcoming Shiba Hub App

According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu's marketing strategist, LUCIE, has revealed important details about an upcoming application called Shiba Hub. The app is designed to strengthen the project's community through connectivity, sharing, and creative efforts. LUCIE described Shiba Hub as a 'gateway to something extraordinary.' A video shared by LUCIE provides more information about the app, which is being called a 'super app.' Shiba Hub aims to bolster a cryptocurrency community built around users' day-to-day needs and is tailored to elevate their Shibarium experience. More details about the app are expected to be revealed in the future.

