Laser Digital receives principal approval for cryptocurrency and traditional asset brokerage license in Abu Dhabi

According to Foresight News, Laser Digital, a digital asset company under Nomura Holdings, has received principal approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a cryptocurrency and traditional asset brokerage and asset/fund manager, upon meeting all conditions. Previously, Foresight News reported that in August 2023, Laser Digital obtained a cryptocurrency license in Dubai, allowing it to provide virtual asset brokerage and investment management services locally.

