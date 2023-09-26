copy link
Laser Digital receives principal approval for cryptocurrency and traditional asset brokerage license in Abu Dhabi
2023-09-26 09:44
According to Foresight News, Laser Digital, a digital asset company under Nomura Holdings, has received principal approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to operate as a cryptocurrency and traditional asset brokerage and asset/fund manager, upon meeting all conditions. Previously, Foresight News reported that in August 2023, Laser Digital obtained a cryptocurrency license in Dubai, allowing it to provide virtual asset brokerage and investment management services locally.
