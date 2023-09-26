Will Shiba Inu Outperform Dogecoin in 2023?

According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been competing as the largest meme coins in the cryptocurrency market. In 2021, SHIB experienced an impressive bull run, becoming one of the top 20 altcoins by total market cap. The cryptocurrency was even nicknamed the 'dogecoin killer' within its community. However, the question remains whether SHIB can outperform DOGE in 2023. To assess their performance, it is important to look at how both cryptocurrencies have fared this year. DOGE has been trading flat for the past 12 months, with a major push of around 130% to reach highs at about $0.14 before retracing and trading in a range for the rest of the year. On the other hand, SHIB is down by 34% during the same period, despite a serious attempt to break out in the first quarter of 2023, reaching a local high at around $0.000014. ChatGPT, an AI language model, suggests that the performance of both cryptocurrencies and whether one will outperform the other depends on factors such as trading activity, external events, community support, overall cryptocurrency market conditions, and technical developments. Improvements or updates to the underlying technology of a cryptocurrency can positively influence its long-term prospects and price potential. Recently, the Shiba Inu team launched the long-awaited Shibarium, a layer-two network designed to expand the project's ecosystem, which could potentially impact its performance in the future.

