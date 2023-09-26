Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association Proposes IEO Reforms

According to Foresight News, the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association (JCBA) has released a preliminary proposal for Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) reforms, aiming to enhance the robustness of fundraising through the IEO system. The specific suggestions include establishing a lock-up system for stakeholders, ensuring liquidity, diversifying the calculation methods for issuance prices, and improving stable operations. Regarding the lock-up system for stakeholders, the proposal includes a minimum lock-up period of three months for participants in IEO projects, including exchanges.

