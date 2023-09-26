copy link
DWF Labs receives approximately 8.6 million BLZ tokens from Bluzelle team address
Binance News
2023-09-26 08:53
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has received three transactions totaling nearly 8,597,600 BLZ tokens, equivalent to approximately $1.58 million, from a Bluzelle team address marked by Nansen.
