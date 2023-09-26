Orbiter Finance Updates Token Issuance Schedule, Warns Users Against Unofficial Information

According to Foresight News, Orbiter Finance has stated in its latest updated token issuance schedule that the official token generation event (TGE) has not yet been confirmed. Users are advised not to trust information from sources outside of official channels. In a previous report, Foresight News announced that Orbiter Finance would upgrade its positioning to an Ethereum acceleration engine based on ZK technology, aiming to improve L2 performance and reduce gas consumption. Additionally, Orbiter Finance plans to introduce a decentralized front-end and dealer roles to promote DApp empowerment through the decentralized front-end.

