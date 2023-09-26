Sam Bankman-Fried renews request for temporary release from jail

According to CoinDesk, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has renewed a request for temporary release from jail during his trial. The request was made in a letter from his lawyers to the judge overseeing the case, filed late Monday. Bankman-Fried's release on bond was revoked in August after a judge ruled he had likely tried to tamper with witnesses. His request to overturn that decision was denied on September 12, and an appeals court rejected an attempt to overturn the ruling on September 21. In their latest letter, Bankman-Fried's lawyers stated that the court did not rule out a further application from the defense and argued that it is 'exceedingly difficult as a practical matter' to prepare for the trial. They cited the government providing the defense with a list of over 50 potential witnesses, thousands of pages of material, and more than 1,300 exhibits as reasons for a temporary release. The renewed attempt asks for Bankman-Fried to be released on October 2, the day before his trial, and comes with five conditions he is willing to adhere to. These conditions include being with his attorneys or a security guard when not in the courtroom, consenting to a gag order prohibiting him from speaking to anyone but his attorneys, parents, and brother during the trial, and being accompanied by a private security guard starting at 10 p.m. to ensure he does not have access to any computers, cell phones, the Internet, television, or any electronic devices. The lawyers stated they are willing to accept any other conditions the court deems necessary.

