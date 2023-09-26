Orbiter Finance Upgrades to Ethereum Acceleration Engine Based on ZK Technology

According to Foresight News, Layer2 cross Rollup bridge Orbiter Finance has announced its upgrade to an Ethereum acceleration engine based on ZK technology, aiming to improve L2 performance and reduce gas consumption. In addition, Orbiter Finance will introduce a decentralized front-end and dealer role to promote DApp empowerment through the decentralized front-end. Orbiter Finance states that this decentralized incentive front-end marks a milestone in their journey towards complete decentralization and trustlessness. By leveraging open protocols, it becomes possible for Makers and Dealers to establish direct collaboration arrangements. A decentralized Maker relying on SPV circuits will soon be included in the roadmap, allowing Makers to contribute liquidity and generate revenue within the Orbiter Finance ecosystem. In the future, Orbiter Finance will focus on adopting ZK recursive proof technology to lower gas consumption while integrating ZKP on compatible ZK Rollups.

