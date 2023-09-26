copy link
create picture
more
South Korean city seeks information on tax evaders' cryptocurrency holdings
Binance News
2023-09-26 07:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korea's Goyang City in Gyeonggi Province has reportedly requested information on the cryptocurrency holdings of 10,391 local tax evaders from the country's three major virtual asset exchanges, Bithumb, Upbit, and Korbit. The city plans to confiscate and collect overdue taxes from these individuals once their data is confirmed.
View full text