Russian cryptocurrency businesswoman arrested for alleged $72 million fraud

According to Foresight News, Russian cryptocurrency businesswoman Valeria Fedyakina has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding clients of $72 million. It is reported that she primarily worked with wealthy clients, handling tens of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency transactions daily. Her main method involved receiving cash from clients, promising to withdraw cryptocurrency funds in another country, and offering additional bonuses without charging commissions. After her disappearance in mid-September, some suspected that she had organized a financial pyramid scheme, stealing up to $150 million. If found guilty of fraud, Fedyakina could face up to ten years in prison. She is currently being held in jail awaiting trial and has been denied bail.

