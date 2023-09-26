Taiwanese financial regulator to release guidelines for virtual asset platforms and businesses

According to Foresight News, Taiwan's financial regulatory authority is expected to announce guidelines for managing virtual asset platforms and trading businesses (VASP) in September. Industry practitioners may be able to apply to form an industry association by mid-October, and nine cryptocurrency companies have already established a working group to expedite the process. The current preparatory group members include BitstreetX, ACE, HOYA BIT, a Taiwan branch of a British Virgin Islands-based company, MaiCoin, BITGIN, BitoPro, Rybit, and XREX. At this stage, the preparatory group will play a communication and coordination role, planning to submit an application to the relevant departments in Taiwan by mid-October, with the aim of officially establishing the Taiwan VASP Association before the end of the year. The preparatory group currently holds weekly meetings on Tuesday afternoons, with meeting records made public on GitBook to increase transparency for the preparatory group and the future association.

