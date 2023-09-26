AnalytiX and BNB Chain Enter Strategic Partnership

According to Foresight News, AnalytiX, a subsidiary of Web3Go, has entered into a strategic partnership with BNB Chain. As part of the collaboration, AnalytiX will provide BNB Chain with in-depth data monitoring services, including BNB Chain Monitor and BNB Daily dashboard. This will enable project parties, developers, and investors to gain key data insights into BNB Chain. Foresight News previously reported that AnalytiX has already partnered with several projects, including Moonbeam, Manta Network, Secondlive, ApolloX, and Yuliverse, providing comprehensive data analysis support for these collaborations.

