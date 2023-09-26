Crypto Exchange HTX Suffers $8M Ether Hack, Fully Covers Losses, Says Advisor Justin Sun

According to CoinDesk: HTX, formerly known as Huobi, suffered a security breach resulting in a loss of 500 ether (ETH) worth an estimated $8 million, as revealed by HTX advisor and Tron founder, Justin Sun. The incident, which reportedly took place on Sunday, was immediately identified, and Sun confirms that HTX has fully recouped the losses, thereby ensuring the safety of all funds.

The attacked wallet appears to be one of HTX's hot wallets, which has received approximately $500 million in deposits from Binance since its inception earlier this year in March, as per data provided by Arkham. Sun underscores that the $8 million loss is relatively minor in light of the platform's large-scale operations, representing merely two weeks' worth of revenue and a fraction of the $3 billion assets held by HTX's users.

Assuring continued normal trading operations and quick restoration of the platform's state, Sun made a noteworthy proposition by offering a $400,000 bug bounty to the hacker to return the stolen funds. In a surprising move to turn a negative incident into a security enhancement opportunity, he also proposed that HTX is willing to hire the hacker as a white-hat security advisor.

Despite the hack, the impact on the exchange's native token, HT, remains minimal with a modest 1.24% drop in the past 24 hours, trading at $2.43 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.