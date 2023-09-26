Chainbase Adds Support for TON Blockchain

According to Foresight News, Chainbase, a Web3 data infrastructure provider, has announced its support for the TON blockchain. This move will enable Chainbase to offer data indexing products and node deployment services for the TON blockchain. As a result, developers will be able to freely utilize, query, and analyze all TON data based on their unique use cases. Additionally, the integration will provide projects and developers with low-latency, high-reliability connections.

