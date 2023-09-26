copy link
Hong Kong Chief Executive urges investors to use licensed platforms
Binance News
2023-09-26 04:13
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu has stated that the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has announced different lists to help investors make decisions. He urged investors to invest on licensed platforms and warned that those who invest on unlicensed platforms must bear the risks themselves.
