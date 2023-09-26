copy link
Arbitrum Security Council Election: First Round of Voting Concludes
2023-09-26 03:24
According to Foresight News, the first round of voting in the Arbitrum Security Council election has concluded, with 24 nominees qualifying for the next stage. The Arbitrum Foundation has begun the compliance process for the 24 eligible candidates, which will last for two weeks until October 6, 2023. Additionally, the final round of voting will take place on October 6.
