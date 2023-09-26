BAYC and BAPE Announce Exclusive Partnership and Limited Physical Range

According to Coincu, Board Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has announced a collaboration with the popular streetwear brand, BAPE (A Bathing Ape). This partnership aims to redefine the boundaries of the metaverse and streetwear fashion by unveiling a limited-edition physical range. For the first time, BAYC is entering the physical realm with an exclusive collection set to debut at the ApeFest event in Hong Kong. BAYC owners will have the privilege of being among the first to access this limited physical range, further enhancing the value of their investments. Following the exclusive launch at ApeFest, the BAYC x BAPE collection will be available in BAPE stores worldwide. The partnership between BAYC and BAPE marks a significant milestone in the world of NFTs, crypto art, and streetwear fashion. It highlights the growing influence of digital assets and virtual communities on the global stage and the potential for innovation and creativity in the metaverse. With BAYC's digital artistry and BAPE's streetwear expertise, this limited-edition range is expected to become a collector's dream.

