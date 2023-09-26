copy link
Google researcher reports 44 zero-day vulnerabilities discovered this year
2023-09-26 03:05
According to Foresight News, Maddie Stone, a security researcher from Google's Threat Analysis Group, revealed in a tweet that 44 zero-day vulnerabilities have been discovered so far this year. In September alone, 12 vulnerabilities were identified, surpassing the total of 41 zero-day vulnerabilities found in 2022.
