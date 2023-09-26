Tencent participates in Project mBridge for cross-border payment services

According to Foresight News, Tencent, under the guidance of the Central Bank Digital Currency Research Institute, is actively participating in the multilateral central bank digital currency bridge project (Project mBridge) as one of the first operators of the digital yuan. Tencent will explore pilot application projects for outbound and inbound directions through the multilateral central bank digital currency bridge, aiming to improve the cross-border payment service experience. Project mBridge is a project involving multiple central banks based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to optimize the cross-border payment experience, enabling interoperability and interaction between digital currencies of different countries' central banks.

