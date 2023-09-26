AIP-297 Proposal Approved to Fund Community-Governed NFT Vault with 750,000 APE Tokens

According to Foresight News, the AIP-297 proposal submitted by Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands, has been approved. The plan is to obtain 750,000 APE tokens from the ApeCoin treasury to fund a community-governed NFT vault. These NFTs will cover various fields such as art, music, virtual worlds, and gaming. The vault will be accessible to APE token holders, with APE tokens serving as the driving force for the operational and execution work required at each stage, from the initial NFT acquisition to the development of products utilizing the intellectual property of these NFTs.

View full text