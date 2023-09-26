Whale sells 3,999 ETH for stablecoins on Uniswap

According to Foresight News, a whale has reportedly sold 3,999 ETH for a total of $6.32 million in stablecoins on Uniswap. The transaction, which was monitored by Twitter user Yujin, took place four hours ago. The whale exchanged the ETH for 504,000 DAI, 560,000 USDT, and 720,000 USDC at an average selling price of $1,582 per ETH. The whale still holds 2,970 ETH, which is worth approximately $4.72 million.

