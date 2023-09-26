copy link
Protocol Labs and Consensys Partner to Support Blockchain Startups
Binance News
2023-09-26 01:43
According to Foresight News, Filecoin developer Protocol Labs has entered into a partnership with Consensys to support blockchain enterprises through the Consensys Scale program. The program is set to launch in 2022 and aims to provide funding to 10 blockchain startups every quarter, as well as seed and Series A financing. Protocol Labs will offer Scale members product expertise, technical knowledge, and potential financial support.
