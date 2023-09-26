copy link
create picture
more
Stader Labs to launch rsETH for Ethereum liquidity staking
Binance News
2023-09-26 01:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Stader Labs plans to launch rsETH, an Ethereum liquidity staking token, in the coming weeks. With rsETH, users can deposit their liquid staking ETH tokens into staking contracts across multiple networks, such as Coinbase's cbETH, Lido's stETH, and Rocket Pool's rETH, minting liquid tokens to represent their share in the staking contracts.
View full text