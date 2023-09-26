Stader Labs to launch rsETH for Ethereum liquidity staking

According to Foresight News, Stader Labs plans to launch rsETH, an Ethereum liquidity staking token, in the coming weeks. With rsETH, users can deposit their liquid staking ETH tokens into staking contracts across multiple networks, such as Coinbase's cbETH, Lido's stETH, and Rocket Pool's rETH, minting liquid tokens to represent their share in the staking contracts.

