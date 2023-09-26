copy link
Lybra Finance V2's TVL surpasses $100 million
Binance News
2023-09-26 00:13
According to Foresight News, data from DeFillama shows that the total value locked (TVL) in interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Lybra Finance V2 has exceeded $100 million. Additionally, there is still approximately $40 million on V1, bringing the total TVL to $150 million.
