Angle Protocol introduces stEUR, a Euro savings solution

According to Foresight News, decentralized stablecoin protocol Angle Protocol has launched a Euro savings solution called stEUR. Users can now stake their Euro stablecoin agEUR to obtain stEUR and earn a fixed 4% annualized return paid in agEUR. The return rate will be updated periodically based on the usage of the contract.