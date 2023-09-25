copy link
Angle Protocol introduces stEUR, a Euro savings solution
2023-09-25 23:53
According to Foresight News, decentralized stablecoin protocol Angle Protocol has launched a Euro savings solution called stEUR. Users can now stake their Euro stablecoin agEUR to obtain stEUR and earn a fixed 4% annualized return paid in agEUR. The return rate will be updated periodically based on the usage of the contract.
