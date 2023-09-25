Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Startups Raise Over $115 Million in a Week

Binance News
2023-09-25 23:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, more than $115 million was raised last week across various crypto startups. The largest raise of the week was blockchain game studio Proof of Play, which netted $33 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The firm plans to use the funding to fuel the growth of its invite-only, on-chain pirate role-playing game, Pirate Nation, with the ambition to create a decentralized 'Forever Game' that does not rely on creator intervention or external servers to continue to operate. Bastion, an enterprise-focused crypto custody, wallet management, and digital asset trading firm, raised $25 million. The Web3 startup was launched by two former executives from a16z's crypto division, with the aim to enable companies to integrate Web3 infrastructure into their existing enterprise technologies. Jiritsu raised $10.2 million to further its mission of revolutionizing blockchain solutions with the firm's groundbreaking Unlimited Verifiable Compute (UVC) technology, and unveiled its flagship product, a revolutionary asset tokenization platform called Tomei RWA. Other notable funding rounds over the past week include Fuse Finance, which raised $14 million for a service to allow financial institutions the ability to offer regulated digital asset products to customers, Briya, which secured $11.5 million for a blockchain-based healthcare data exchange platform, and CoinScan, which raised $6.3 million for a crypto data and analytics platform. The total raised so far in September is $277 million, according to DeFiLlama. However, it should be noted that the overall trend for crypto venture funding is down, having been in decline since late 2021 at the peak of the last bull market.
View full text