Crypto Startups Raise Over $115 Million in a Week

According to CryptoPotato, more than $115 million was raised last week across various crypto startups. The largest raise of the week was blockchain game studio Proof of Play, which netted $33 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The firm plans to use the funding to fuel the growth of its invite-only, on-chain pirate role-playing game, Pirate Nation, with the ambition to create a decentralized 'Forever Game' that does not rely on creator intervention or external servers to continue to operate. Bastion, an enterprise-focused crypto custody, wallet management, and digital asset trading firm, raised $25 million. The Web3 startup was launched by two former executives from a16z's crypto division, with the aim to enable companies to integrate Web3 infrastructure into their existing enterprise technologies. Jiritsu raised $10.2 million to further its mission of revolutionizing blockchain solutions with the firm's groundbreaking Unlimited Verifiable Compute (UVC) technology, and unveiled its flagship product, a revolutionary asset tokenization platform called Tomei RWA. Other notable funding rounds over the past week include Fuse Finance, which raised $14 million for a service to allow financial institutions the ability to offer regulated digital asset products to customers, Briya, which secured $11.5 million for a blockchain-based healthcare data exchange platform, and CoinScan, which raised $6.3 million for a crypto data and analytics platform. The total raised so far in September is $277 million, according to DeFiLlama. However, it should be noted that the overall trend for crypto venture funding is down, having been in decline since late 2021 at the peak of the last bull market.

