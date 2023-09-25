copy link
create picture
more
Circle to Launch Native USDC on Polygon
Binance News
2023-09-25 15:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Circle announced plans to launch native USDC on the Polygon network. The company revealed that the proportion of person-to-person transfers in all cross-chain USDC transactions on Polygon has increased from 16% in January to 40% in June this year. Additionally, the number of addresses holding more than $10 in cross-chain USDC on Polygon has grown from 46,000 in May 2021 to 207,000 in June 2021.
View full text