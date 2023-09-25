Circle to Launch Native USDC on Polygon

According to Foresight News, Circle announced plans to launch native USDC on the Polygon network. The company revealed that the proportion of person-to-person transfers in all cross-chain USDC transactions on Polygon has increased from 16% in January to 40% in June this year. Additionally, the number of addresses holding more than $10 in cross-chain USDC on Polygon has grown from 46,000 in May 2021 to 207,000 in June 2021.

