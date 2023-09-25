copy link
European Central Bank to decide on further CBDC trials in October
Binance News
2023-09-25 14:54
According to Foresight News, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has stated that the ECB Governing Council will decide whether to proceed with more trials of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in late October. Lagarde mentioned that it may take at least two more years of testing before a final decision is made. She emphasized the need to address all issues related to a digital euro, such as privacy, before its launch.
