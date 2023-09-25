European Central Bank to decide on further CBDC trials in October

According to Foresight News, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has stated that the ECB Governing Council will decide whether to proceed with more trials of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in late October. Lagarde mentioned that it may take at least two more years of testing before a final decision is made. She emphasized the need to address all issues related to a digital euro, such as privacy, before its launch.

