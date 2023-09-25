Aavegotchi to Launch Gotchi Guardians and Gotchiverse Arena on GameSwift

According to Foresight News, Aavegotchi is set to launch two games, Gotchi Guardians and Gotchiverse Arena, on the one-stop-shop ecosystem for Web3 games, GameSwift. Gotchi Guardians is a tower defense game, while Gotchiverse Arena is a battle royale game. Both games will be available on the GameSwift platform, which aims to provide a seamless gaming experience for users.

