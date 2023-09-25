copy link
Pimlico Raises $1.6 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by 1confirmation
2023-09-25 13:43
According to Foresight News, account abstraction infrastructure provider Pimlico has completed a $1.6 million pre-seed funding round led by 1confirmation, with participation from Safe and Consensys, among others. The funds raised will be used to advance the development of account abstraction infrastructure. Pimlico offers features such as ERC-20 token gas payments, multi-signature schemes, social recovery, and spending limits.
