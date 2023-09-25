copy link
Hong Kong police receive reports from 2,360 victims of financial crimes
Binance News
2023-09-25 13:33
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong police have received reports from 2,360 victims of financial crimes, involving a total amount of approximately HKD 14.9 billion ($1.9 billion). The reports were collected up until 17:00 today.
