Wemade launches NFT auction service Drops on its WEMIX PLAY platform
Binance News
2023-09-25 12:33
According to Foresight News, South Korean game developer Wemade has launched an NFT auction service called Drops on its blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY. Drops will auction off game NFTs and special NFTs minted by various games available on the WEMIX PLAY platform. Players can participate in the auctions using WEMIX tokens.
