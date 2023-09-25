copy link
create picture
more
MicroStrategy Purchases Additional 5,445 Bitcoins
Binance News
2023-09-25 12:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, MicroStrategy has once again purchased 5,445 Bitcoins at an average price of $27,053, spending approximately $147.3 million. As of September 24, 2023, MicroStrategy holds 158,245 Bitcoins with an average purchase price of $29,582.
View full text