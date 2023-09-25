copy link
create picture
more
Amazon to invest $12.5 billion in Anthropic with option to increase to $40 billion
Binance News
2023-09-25 11:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Amazon will initially invest $12.5 billion in Anthropic, with the option to increase its investment to $40 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will become the primary cloud provider for Anthropic, providing the team with computing infrastructure equipped with AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips. These chips will serve as a supplement to existing model training and deployment solutions. Anthropic has previously received investment from Alameda Research and is the second-largest project in their investment portfolio.
View full text