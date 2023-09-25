Amazon to invest $12.5 billion in Anthropic with option to increase to $40 billion

According to Foresight News, Amazon will initially invest $12.5 billion in Anthropic, with the option to increase its investment to $40 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will become the primary cloud provider for Anthropic, providing the team with computing infrastructure equipped with AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips. These chips will serve as a supplement to existing model training and deployment solutions. Anthropic has previously received investment from Alameda Research and is the second-largest project in their investment portfolio.

View full text