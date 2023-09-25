copy link
Alchemy Pay to support fiat purchases of Sei Network's SEI token
2023-09-25 10:13
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency payment provider Alchemy Pay has added support for fiat currency purchases of Sei Network's SEI token. Applications on Sei can now integrate Alchemy Pay's On-Ramp feature, enabling users to trade SEI using fiat currencies.
