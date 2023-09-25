Digital asset investment products see sixth consecutive week of net outflows

According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that last week, digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $9.1 million, marking the sixth consecutive week of net outflows. Bitcoin investment products saw a net outflow of $5.9 million, while Ethereum investment products had a net outflow of $2.2 million, and short Bitcoin investment products experienced a net outflow of $2.8 million. Furthermore, last week, the European region witnessed a net inflow of $16 million, while the United States saw a net outflow of $14.1 million.

