copy link
create picture
more
Digital asset investment products see sixth consecutive week of net outflows
Binance News
2023-09-25 09:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that last week, digital asset investment products experienced a net outflow of $9.1 million, marking the sixth consecutive week of net outflows. Bitcoin investment products saw a net outflow of $5.9 million, while Ethereum investment products had a net outflow of $2.2 million, and short Bitcoin investment products experienced a net outflow of $2.8 million. Furthermore, last week, the European region witnessed a net inflow of $16 million, while the United States saw a net outflow of $14.1 million.
View full text