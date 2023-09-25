Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Terra Classic Protocol to Stop Minting Infamous TerraUSD Token

Binance News
2023-09-25 09:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the Terra Classic protocol will cease minting terraUSD (USTC), the notorious token that experienced a 99% drop during the collapse of the Terra protocol in 2022. A community vote on Terra Classic's governance forum, which concluded last week, garnered 59% approval to halt all USTC minting. As of Monday afternoon, the current value of USTC is 1 cent. Terra Classic is the original network developed by Terraform Labs and has continued as an independent blockchain, unlike Terra 2.0, which is a forked version created following Terra's collapse. TerraUSD was the token at the heart of Terra's downfall, resulting in a 99.9% drop in LUNA token prices, $28 billion being drained from Terra-based DeFi applications, and a subsequent spiral to crypto funds going bust. Community members believe that stopping USTC minting could help protect users and external investors who are burning USTC to achieve the repeg. Burning refers to the permanent removal of tokens from circulation by sending them to an uncontrolled address. Algorithmic stablecoins like USTC are backed by a basket of assets, such as LUNA and bitcoin (BTC), without relying on any centralized third party to hold those assets. However, most of these tokens fall victim to a 'death spiral,' with outflows or sales of backing assets causing a sudden de-pegging of USTC-like projects. The USTC was intended to be pegged at $1 by this mechanism, and members hoped that burning tokens could eventually allow USTC to reach that goal, although this could require trillions of tokens to be burned. A small group of engineers is working to restore Terra to its former glory, with a team called the 'Samurai Six' actively developing applications built on Terra Classic and offering rewards for developers working on the network. These efforts aim to eventually drive value to the Terra Classic ecosystem and, hopefully, increase LUNC value over time.
View full text