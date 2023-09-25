copy link
LABEL Foundation to Collaborate with LG Electronics on Web3 Music Streaming Platform
2023-09-25 09:03
According to Foresight News, NFT infrastructure LABEL Foundation will collaborate with LG Electronics to launch a Web3 music streaming platform called Tracks. The platform will soon be available on the latest versions of LG smart TVs. Users will be rewarded based on their listening duration on the platform.
