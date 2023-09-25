Bitcoin and S&P 500 on track for Q3 losses as bond yields rise

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 index are set to end the third quarter with losses, as a key metric indicates that the case for owning bonds over stocks and risk assets is the strongest it has been since 2009. Bitcoin's market value has fallen 14% to $26,100, while the S&P 500 has dropped nearly 3% to $4,320.05. The equity risk premium, which measures the gap between the S&P 500's earnings yield and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note, has fallen to -0.58, its lowest level since 2009. This suggests that the appeal of investing in stocks and other risk assets has diminished, with safe-haven government bonds offering a relatively higher return. The spread between the S&P 500's dividend yield and the 10-year Treasury yield has also declined to -2.87, its lowest point since July 2007. Higher bond yields mean there is less incentive to invest in Bitcoin, which some consider a haven asset like digital gold. However, the cryptocurrency has historically been a pure play on liquidity, often acting as a lead indicator for stocks. Alex McFarlane, co-founder of Keyring Network, stated on LinkedIn that Bitcoin is a non-yield bearing, risk-on asset and will be negatively affected by a high USD risk-free rate due to portfolio rebalancing.

