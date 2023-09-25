Buy Crypto
Bitcoin and S&P 500 on track for Q3 losses as bond yields rise

Binance News
2023-09-25 07:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 index are set to end the third quarter with losses, as a key metric indicates that the case for owning bonds over stocks and risk assets is the strongest it has been since 2009. Bitcoin's market value has fallen 14% to $26,100, while the S&P 500 has dropped nearly 3% to $4,320.05. The equity risk premium, which measures the gap between the S&P 500's earnings yield and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note, has fallen to -0.58, its lowest level since 2009. This suggests that the appeal of investing in stocks and other risk assets has diminished, with safe-haven government bonds offering a relatively higher return. The spread between the S&P 500's dividend yield and the 10-year Treasury yield has also declined to -2.87, its lowest point since July 2007. Higher bond yields mean there is less incentive to invest in Bitcoin, which some consider a haven asset like digital gold. However, the cryptocurrency has historically been a pure play on liquidity, often acting as a lead indicator for stocks. Alex McFarlane, co-founder of Keyring Network, stated on LinkedIn that Bitcoin is a non-yield bearing, risk-on asset and will be negatively affected by a high USD risk-free rate due to portfolio rebalancing.
