ML-driven system detects 1,500 transactions related to Mixin Kernel

According to Foresight News, Cyvers Alerts' ML-driven system has detected approximately 1,500 transactions related to Mixin Kernel. The first transaction occurred on September 23 at 07:47:11 Beijing time, with a value of 19,000 ETH (approximately $30 million). Two addresses, 0x52e8 and 0x3B5f, hold $117 million worth of ETH.