Digital Yuan App introduces 'pre-charge and post-use' feature for foreign visitors

According to Foresight News, the Digital Yuan App has launched a 'pre-charge and post-use' feature to provide payment services for foreign visitors in China. The feature allows users to register with their overseas mobile numbers and open a digital yuan wallet. They can then recharge the wallet using Visa and Mastercard's overseas cards before making payments. If there is a remaining balance in the wallet, it can be transferred back to the overseas card. Foreign visitors can also visit bank service outlets to recharge their digital yuan wallets with cash. In addition to using the Digital Yuan App, foreign visitors can also apply for a digital yuan hardware wallet for daily payments. The usage scenarios include offline merchants displaying digital yuan acceptance signs and online platforms such as Didi, Meituan, Ctrip, Qunar, and JD.com.

