Cygnetise raises £2.5m in pre-Series A funding round

According to Foresight News, cloud-based SaaS platform Cygnetise has raised £2.5 million (approximately $3.05 million) in a pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by UK investment group Adjuvo, with participation from US VC Massive and angel investors. The funds will be used to further expand the company's sales and technology teams, promoting accelerated growth for its collaborative digital signature management solution. Cygnetise was founded in London in 2016 by Steve Pomfret, using blockchain technology to transform the process of authorized signature management (ASM).

