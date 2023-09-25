copy link
Lazarus Group reportedly holds $47 million in cryptocurrency
Binance News
2023-09-25 06:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Dune Analytics reveals that North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group holds approximately $47,013,036 worth of cryptocurrency. Of this amount, 1,600 Bitcoins are held, valued at around $42.52 million, accounting for 91.75% of their total cryptocurrency holdings.
