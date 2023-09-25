Mixin Founder Addresses Asset Damage and Compensation Plans

According to Foresight News, Mixin founder Feng Xiaodong has stated that the damaged assets in the recent attack were primarily Bitcoin core assets, while BOX and XIN assets did not experience severe theft. The specific details of the attack cannot be disclosed at this time. Mixin officials have announced that they will compensate up to 50% of the losses, with the remaining amount being paid in the form of bond tokens and repurchased with profits. Additionally, Mixin plans to launch a new system for user asset migration, but currently, only half of the user's balance can be transferred.

