Haru Invest CEO Submits Final Memorandum to Court Regarding Asset Recovery Case

According to Foresight News, Haru Invest CEO Hugo Lee has sent a letter to Haru Invest members stating that as of September 21, he and Haru Invest have submitted a final memorandum to the court regarding the asset recovery case initiated by some members. In the memorandum, it is pointed out that the Korean entities designated by the members do not actually hold the assets of Haru Invest Services; these entities are not the actual owners of Haru Invest Services, and more than 60% of the company's members are located overseas, not in South Korea. Lee expressed doubts about how the recovery case could promote the fair distribution of assets without infringing on the rights of all creditors, including overseas members, and told the court that the recovery case failed to protect the interests of the majority of members who did not participate in the lawsuit. Regarding users who are unable to log in to the website due to issues such as 2FA, OTP, ID, and password resets, Lee stated that Haru Invest Services is currently maintained by a minimal number of operational staff, most of whom do not provide technical support. The team has already developed plans, such as sending personal asset information to members via email during future asset distribution.

