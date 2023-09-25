copy link
Eureka Partners secures $40 million investment from Nordic Venture Innovations AB
2023-09-25 05:13
According to Foresight News, European cryptocurrency fund Eureka Partners has completed a $40 million financing round, led by Nordic family office Nordic Venture Innovations AB. The funding will accelerate Eureka Partners' development in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.
