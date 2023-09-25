Buy Crypto
Google Cloud Expands BigQuery with 11 New Blockchains

Binance News
2023-09-25 04:43
According to CryptoPotato, Google Cloud has announced the expansion of its BigQuery service by incorporating a total of 11 blockchain networks. The newly integrated networks include Avalanche, Arbitrum, Cronos, Ethereum's Görli testnet, Fantom, Near, Optimism, Polkadot, Polygon's mainnet, Polygon's Mumbai testnet, and Tron. The decision to include these additional blockchains in the BigQuery public datasets was driven by demand from blockchain foundations, Web3 analytics firms, partners, developers, and customers. The addition aims to provide a more comprehensive view across the cryptocurrency landscape and enable the capability to query multiple blockchain networks. This will allow users to address complex inquiries such as determining the daily minting of NFTs across specific chains, comparing transaction fees among various chains, and determining the number of active wallets on leading EVM chains. BigQuery is Google's fully managed, serverless data warehouse that offers the ability to perform scalable analysis on massive amounts of data. It facilitates querying through a SQL dialect and comes equipped with integrated machine learning features. Google Cloud also revealed plans to improve the current Bitcoin BigQuery dataset by incorporating Satoshis (sats) / Ordinals to the open-source blockchain-ETL datasets for developers to query. This latest development aligns with the cloud computing service provider's Web3 ambitions. In April, Google Cloud announced plans to assist Web3 startups and projects to build and scale faster and more securely with a new initiative called 'Google for Startups Cloud Program'.
